Castore has released its first England rugby kit, here is what it looks like

Get a first look at England Rugby's new kits for the 2025/26 season

Castore has unveiled its first England Rugby kit since the British sportswear brand became the team’s Official Technical Partner.

After five years with Umbro as their kit suppliers, the RFU have moved on to Castore, the Manchester-base sportswear manufacturer that currently provide the England cricket team with their kit.

Castore and England Rugby have unveiled the Men’s Home Kit, along with the men’s and women’s training and travel kits.

The Men’s Home Kit features an embossed fabric with a strategically placed gripper detail, has a neckline that can withstand 1,200 Newtons of force and have even incorporated velvet flocking on the back of the shorts to allow players to dry their hands.

There is even a subtle nod to England’s Nike Rugby World Cup winning shirt from 2003 with the red side-panelling.

Pieces from the collection range from £18- £120 with the Men’s England Rugby Home Pro Short Sleeve Shirt priced at £120, the Men’s England Rugby Home Replica Short Sleeve Shirt at £85, and training and travel kit items starting from £18.

The men’s and women’s collections are being staggered, with the men’s and women’s training kits being announced first, and the women’s home kit will be released at a later date as excitement builds for the Red Roses home Women’s Rugby World Cup.

For what is set to be a landmark year for rugby in the country, England have a new look to go with it.

Robin Dunn, Castore’s Director of Product for Professional Sports, said: “Every detail of the new England Rugby kits has been engineered with elite performance and heritage in mind.

“The design of the kit draws inspiration from themes of strength and resilience, a tribute to the power and unity of the players both on and off the field.

“At Castore, we are committed to obsessing over every edge, ensuring that every stitch, fabric, and feature contributes to excellence”.

Who are Castore?

Since their establishment in 2015, Castore have become a major force in the world of sportswear manufacturers and have had gained extensive experience as the technical providers for Gallagher Premiership Rugby teams Bath Rugby, Saracens and Harlequins.

Founded by brothers Thomas and Philip Beahon, the pair gained the investment of British tennis star Andy Murray in 2019 and have since gone on to provide the sportswear and athletic clothing of numerous Premier League clubs, the England Cricket national teams, the Honda HRC MotoGP team and three Formula One franchises.