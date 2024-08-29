England rugby union fixtures: Upcoming matches for the men’s and women’s teams

Your complete guide to upcoming England rugby union fixtures for Steve Borthwick and John Mitchell’s sides

This guide to England rugby union fixtures tells you when the men’s and women’s teams are in action over the coming months – including kick-off times around the world, and venue information.

It’s set to be a packed 12 months for both teams. England’s men have a challenging autumn schedule, with Rugby Championship giants New Zealand, Australia and South Africa – as well as Eddie Jones’ Japan – all paying Steve Borthwick’s side a visit at Twickenham. Then there’s the annual battle for northern hemisphere bragging rights when the team’s Six Nations campaign gets underway in February.

It’s set to be an even bigger year for the Red Roses. Their autumn will be dominated by friendlies against France and New Zealand in September, followed by games against the USA, Canada and (again) the Black Ferns in this year’s WXV 1 tournament. Then all eyes will turn to the Women’s Six Nations and a home World Cup in 2025. The Red Roses’ schedule is yet to be announced for either competition, but we’ll add details to this guide to England rugby fixtures as soon as they’re confirmed.

ENGLAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: MEN’S TEAM

Autumn internationals

Saturday 2 November 2024

England v New Zealand

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 9 November 2024

England v Australia

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 16 November 2024

England v South Africa

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

Sunday 24 November 2024

England v South Africa

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 3.10am AEDT (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Six Nations

Saturday 1 February 2025

Ireland v England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Saturday 8 February 2025

England v France

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Saturday 22 February 2025

England v Scotland

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Sunday 9 March 2025

England v Italy

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 15 March 2025

Wales v England

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

ENGLAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: RED ROSES

International friendlies

Saturday 7 September 2024

England Women v France Women

Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester

Kick-off: 2.30pm BST / 3.30pm SAST / 11.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 14 September 2024

England Women v New Zealand Women

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 2.30pm BST / 3.30pm SAST / 11.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

WXV 1

Sunday 29 September 2024

USA Women v England Women

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 8.30pm BST / 9.30pm SAST / 5.30am AEST (Monday) / 8.30am NZDT (Monday) / 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT

Sunday 6 October 2024

New Zealand Women v England Women

Langley Event Center, Langley (Canada)

Kick-off: 9.00pm BST / 10.00pm SAST / 7.00am AEDT (Monday) / 9.00am NZDT (Monday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT

Sunday 13 October 2024

Canada Women v England Women

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 3.00am BST / 4.00am SAST / 1.00pm AEDT / 3.00pm NZDT / 10.00pm ET (Saturday) / 7.00pm PT (Saturday)

