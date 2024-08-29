England rugby union fixtures: Upcoming matches for the men’s and women’s teams

Your complete guide to upcoming England rugby union fixtures for Steve Borthwick and John Mitchell’s sides
This guide to England rugby union fixtures tells you when the men’s and women’s teams are in action over the coming months – including kick-off times around the world, and venue information.
It’s set to be a packed 12 months for both teams. England’s men have a challenging autumn schedule, with Rugby Championship giants New Zealand, Australia and South Africa – as well as Eddie Jones’ Japan – all paying Steve Borthwick’s side a visit at Twickenham. Then there’s the annual battle for northern hemisphere bragging rights when the team’s Six Nations campaign gets underway in February.
It’s set to be an even bigger year for the Red Roses. Their autumn will be dominated by friendlies against France and New Zealand in September, followed by games against the USA, Canada and (again) the Black Ferns in this year’s WXV 1 tournament. Then all eyes will turn to the Women’s Six Nations and a home World Cup in 2025. The Red Roses’ schedule is yet to be announced for either competition, but we’ll add details to this guide to England rugby fixtures as soon as they’re confirmed.
ENGLAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: MEN’S TEAM
Autumn internationals
Saturday 2 November 2024
- England v New Zealand
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT
Saturday 9 November 2024
- England v Australia
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT
Saturday 16 November 2024
- England v South Africa
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT
Sunday 24 November 2024
- England v South Africa
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 3.10am AEDT (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT
Six Nations
Saturday 1 February 2025
- Ireland v England
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT
Saturday 8 February 2025
- England v France
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT
Saturday 22 February 2025
- England v Scotland
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT
Sunday 9 March 2025
- England v Italy
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Saturday 15 March 2025
- Wales v England
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
ENGLAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: RED ROSES
International friendlies
Saturday 7 September 2024
- England Women v France Women
Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester
Kick-off: 2.30pm BST / 3.30pm SAST / 11.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT
Saturday 14 September 2024
- England Women v New Zealand Women
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 2.30pm BST / 3.30pm SAST / 11.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT
WXV 1
Sunday 29 September 2024
- USA Women v England Women
BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)
Kick-off: 8.30pm BST / 9.30pm SAST / 5.30am AEST (Monday) / 8.30am NZDT (Monday) / 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT
Sunday 6 October 2024
- New Zealand Women v England Women
Langley Event Center, Langley (Canada)
Kick-off: 9.00pm BST / 10.00pm SAST / 7.00am AEDT (Monday) / 9.00am NZDT (Monday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT
Sunday 13 October 2024
- Canada Women v England Women
BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)
Kick-off: 3.00am BST / 4.00am SAST / 1.00pm AEDT / 3.00pm NZDT / 10.00pm ET (Saturday) / 7.00pm PT (Saturday)