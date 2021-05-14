Two members of Eddie Jones’s back-room team step down

Changes to England coaching team

Simon Amor and Jason Ryles have stepped down from their coaching roles with England.

Amor has been part of the RFU set-up since 2013 when he became head coach of the men’s sevens team and he joined Eddie Jones’s back-room team in 2020 as attack coach.

However, he and the RFU “have mutually decided to part company so that he can explore new opportunities” according to a statement from the governing body.

Ryles came into the England set-up full-time in October 2020 from Melbourne Storm and, as skills coach, helped the team win last year’s Autumn Nations Cup.

However, he was not involved in the recent Six Nations after he and his family decided not to relocate to England from Australia due to the Covid-19 lockdown. He will not be rejoining the set-up after choosing to stay Down Under.

Ryles said: “Due to the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, the uncertainty around international travel and in the best interests of my young family, I have made the difficult decision to leave my coaching role with England.”

The coaching departures come just a few weeks after the RFU finished its debrief of England men’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, when they came fifth and lost to Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the championship for the first time since 1976.

Head coach Jones was given the full support of the RFU following that debrief, but England now go into their summer fixtures – Scotland A, USA and Canada – with a condensed coaching team.

John Mitchell (defence) and Matt Proudfoot (forwards) continue in their roles while Jones will oversee the attack until England recruit a new coach for that facet of the game.

Jones said: “I would like to commend Simon’s outstanding diligence and his hard work, and I have no doubt he will find a role soon that suits him perfectly.

“With Jason, the Covid-19 restrictions have proved too difficult for him and his family to overcome, which we fully understand but are disappointed for us and the team.”

