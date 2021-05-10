World Rugby has announced a busy programme of international fixtures

Rugby’s July Test Schedule

The British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa may be front and centre on the rugby calendar this summer, but there will also be lots of men’s Test matches played around the world.

Related: British & Irish Lions fixtures

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that a lot of the scheduled tours cannot go ahead, but World Rugby has announced a programme of Internationals for the July window.

South Africa will prepare for the Lions series with two matches against Georgia – their first Tests since the 2019 World Cup final and the first time they have faced Georgia since RWC 2003.

Eleven England players have been called up by the Lions, so Eddie Jones will have a much-changed squad for matches against the USA and Canada at Twickenham as well as an A fixture against Scotland in Leicester.

Ireland will play Japan and the USA in Dublin while Scotland will travel to Georgia and Romania for their summer Tests. Wales will play Canada before a two-Test series against Argentina, all in Cardiff.

It is hoped that fans will be allowed into the matches at Welford Road, Twickenham and the Principality Stadium, albeit at reduced capacity.

In the southern hemisphere, Australia host France for a three-Test series in mid-July while New Zealand will play two matches against Fiji. The All Blacks last played Fiji in a Test in 2011.

As the ‘Pacific hub’, New Zealand will also host the Samoa v Tonga play-offs, which acts as a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup. The winner of that match will go into Pool D with England, Japan, Argentina and Americas Two as Oceania One.

Rugby’s July Test Schedule

England’s July Tests

Sun 27 June England A v Scotland A (Mattioli Woods Welford Road)

Sun 4 July England v USA (Twickenham)

Sat 10 July England v Canada (Twickenham)

Ireland’s July Tests

Sat 3 July Ireland v Japan (Aviva Stadium)

Sat 10 July Ireland v USA (Aviva Stadium)

Scotland’s July Tests

Sun 27 June England A v Scotland A (Mattioli Woods Welford Road)

Sat 10 July Romania v Scotland (Stadionul National Arcul de Triumf)

Sat 17 July Georgia v Scotland (tbc)

Wales’ July Tests

Sat 3 July Wales v Canada (Principality Stadium)

Say 10 July Wales v Argentina (Principality Stadium)

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Sat 17 July Wales v Argentina (Principality Stadium)

South Africa’s July Tests

Weekend 2/3 July South Africa v Georgia (tbc)

Weekend 9/10 July South Africa v Georgia (tbc)

Sat 24 July South Africa v British & Irish Lions (tbc)

Sat 31 July South Africa v British & Irish Lions (tbc)

Sat 7 August South Africa v British & Irish Lions (tbc)

New Zealand’s July Tests

Sat 10 July New Zealand v Fiji (tbc)

Sat 17 July New Zealand v Fiji (tbc)

Australia’s July Tests

Wed 7 July Australia v France (Sydney Cricket Ground)

Tue 13 July Australia v France (AAMI Park)

Sat 17 July Australia v France (Suncorp Stadium)

France’s July Tests

Wed 7 July Australia v France (Sydney Cricket Ground)

Tue 13 July Australia v France (AAMI Park)

Sat 17 July Australia v France (Suncorp Stadium)

Rugby World Cup 2023 Qualifiers – Oceania One

Sat 10 July Samoa v Tonga (first leg)

Sat 17 July Tonga v Samoa (second leg)

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.