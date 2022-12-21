The 62-year-old Australian talked to BBC Radio 4's Today programme

Eddie Jones says England were on “right track” for Rugby World Cup

Former England boss Eddie Jones believes he was on “the right track” to lead England into the upcoming Rugby World Cup, but will be keen to get back into Test coaching, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I wouldn’t do anything differently,” he said in the interview. “I was quite confident that we were on the right track, leading up to the World Cup. And I still have that belief, but if others don’t share that, then that’s their decision.

“There are two views. Of course the next game is important, no one is ever saying it’s not. But also the World Cup is the ultimate trophy. If you look at the football, for instance, the only team people are going to remember over the last four years is Argentina now.”

On his future, the 62-year-old Australian also said he had “one more job in me,” adding: “It’s not about coaching England’s rivals, it’s about adding to the game. I love the game and I love coaching.”

Of the end of his tenure, he said: “You know, when you’ve been coaching for a while you feel when your support is starting to wane. I continued on coaching as well as I could and we had a plan to peak at the 2023 World Cup, but unfortunately we didn’t get the opportunity to finish that.

“I thought it was coming. There was a discussion but when boards make that decision, they already have it firmly in their mind. I didn’t think I was coaching poorly and that is all I could control. Sometimes the results don’t go your way and you pay for that. I know that as well as anyone, so I don’t have any regrets over what I did.

“And it makes me feel a bit sad talking about it because they were a great bunch of boys. They play hard and they train hard and have a lot of pride in playing well for England. I’m sure they’re going to do well under Steve.”

