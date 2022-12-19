The Leicester Tigers boss takes charge at Twickenham, signing a five-year deal

RFU name Steve Borthwick England head coach

Just one season after leading Leicester Tigers to the Gallagher Premiership title, Steve Borthwick has been handed the reins to the biggest job in the country, becoming head coach of England. He has signed a five-year deal.

It was huge news when England sacked Eddie Jones – and after a brief window to negotiate Borthwick’s release from his Tigers contract, he has taken the job once filled by his mentor Jones. Borthwick also brings with him Kevin Sinfield as defence coach.

Formerly of Bath and Saracens, Borthwick represented England 57 times, leading them as skipper on 21 occasions.

An economics and politics graduate renowned for his detail (particularly in the lineout), Borthwick worked as an assistant to Eddie Jones with Japan between 2012 and 2015, before lining up in Jones’s backroom team with England between 2015 and 2020. He was also part of Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions coaching ticket in 2017, when the tourists drew the series with the all Blacks.

Last season, under Borthwick, the Tigers defeated Saracens 15-12 at Twickenham, as a Freddie Burns drop-gal clinched the Premiership title.

After that title win, Borthwick said: “You could almost pick a XV that’s played this season that’s 21 years old. There’s a lot of growth in those players, they’re really keen. So there’s growth potential, but you’ve got to work hard and work smart.”

England fans will hope England’s exciting talents can work hard and smart under Borthwick too as they head towards the 2023 Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup in France.

Of this appointment, Borthwick said: “I’m deeply honoured to be appointed England head coach, and I am very excited by the challenge.

“The English game is full of talent and I want to build a winning team which makes the most of our huge potential and inspires young people to fall in love with rugby union the way I did. I want the whole country to be proud of us and to enjoy watching us play.

“The hard work starts now and planning for the Guinness Six Nations and Rugby World Cup begins today. I will give it everything.”

According to the RFU: “The wider coaching team to support Borthwick will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Richard Wigglesworth has been named interim head coach of Leicester Tigers.

