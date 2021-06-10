Eddie Jones names 21 uncapped players in England squad

England face Scotland A, USA and Canada this summer

Eddie Jones has named 21 uncapped players in England squad as part of a 34-player training group ahead of the summer series against Scotland A, USA and Canada.

With players from Bristol, Exeter, Harlequins and Sale currently unavailable for selection as they head into the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals, this initial selection has been made for a five-day camp at the Lensbury. The squad will be updated on 20 June with players from the losing semi-finalists ahead of the game against Scotland A, and there will be a further update on 28 June with players from finalist clubs coming in for the two Tests.

As well as the Premiership semi-finalists, also missing from this group are experienced England stars Ben Youngs, George Ford, Jonny May and Mark Wilson. Of the 34 players selected, Leicester prop Ellis Genge is the most experienced, with 28 caps to his name. Sam Underhill, Charlie Ewels and Dan Robson are the others with caps in the double figures.

Jones says of the young group: “it’s a chance to come into the England environment and really show what they can do. We expect them to be enthusiastic, full of energy and we want them to know there is no limit to their horizon.

“There is a lot of talent in this squad but the challenge for them is to turn talent into performance. We’re really looking forward to working with this group of young players and see where we can take them. They have the opportunity to take on the world.”

FULL SQUAD

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)*

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)*

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)*

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)*

Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)*

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped)*

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped)*

Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)*

Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)*

Tom Willis (Wasps, uncapped)*

Backs

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)*

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

Tom de Glanville (Bath Rugby, uncapped)*

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)*

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)*

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)?*

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)*

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)*

Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped)*

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)*

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)*

Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)*

England face Scotland A at Welford Road, Leicester (Sunday 27 June, 2pm KO). They play USA on Sunday 4 July (2pm KO), and Canada on Saturday 10 July (3pm KO), both at Twickenham. All three matches will be shown on Channel 4.

* denotes uncapped players in England squad

