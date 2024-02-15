England A squad to face Portugal revealed with Kiwi-born prop included

Check out the England A squad for the upcoming game against Portugal

The 27-player England A squad for the game against Portugal on February 25 at Welford Road has been announced and it features a blend of experience and youth.

A number of players included have been capped at senior Test level but there are also call-ups for a host of rookies embarking on their international journey.

Among the potential debutants is Exeter Chiefs prop Josh Iosefa-Scott. The tighthead was born in Waikato, New Zealand but qualifies for England through his dad and has impressed for Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

The 27-year-old moved to Sandy Park ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and has since gone on to make 43 appearances and score eight tries, most recently touching down in a 24-14 victory over Bristol Bears at the end of December.

He faces competition from fellow rookies Fin Baxter and James Harper, who play for Harlequins and Sale Sharks respectively.

Elsewhere in the forwards, Jamie Blamire has been selected. The hooker has made seven senior appearances for England, making his debut in 2021 and scoring two tries.

Saracens lock Nick Isiekwe and Northampton Saints flanker Tom Person, both of whom were named in Steve Borthwick’s 36-player training squad for the Six Nations, also feature.

There is also some international experience in the backs through Bristol Bears’ Harry Randall and Leicester Tigers’ Ollie Hassell-Collins, while Gloucester’s Charlie Atkinson, Northampton’s scoring machine Oliver Sleightholme, and Sale centre Rekeiti Ma’asi-White are among the uncapped.

The squad was selected by England head coach Steve Borthwick in consultation with England A head coach George Skivington, defence coach Dom Waldouck, attack coach Sam Vesty and RFU Director of Rugby Performance Conor O’Shea.

On the squad, Borthwick said:“We’re delighted to see the return of A Team rugby as such an important part of our rugby’s development and to announce the squad for the forthcoming fixture against Portugal.

“We have got a lot of talented and exciting young players in England, and this is a great opportunity for them to show they can play international rugby. We have selected players in this initial squad who we believe have the potential to be in the England team in the very near future.

“One of the very important aspects of this A Team is to provide a platform for players who have come out of the Under 20s and who are playing club rugby, allowing them to experience the international environment.”

England A squad

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 7 caps)

Tarek Haffar (Northampton Saints)

Sam Riley (Harlequins)

Seb Blake (Gloucester)

Josh Iosefa Scott (Exeter Chiefs) – Kiwi

James Harper (Sale Sharks)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

Arthur Clark (Gloucester)

Ben Bamber (Sale Sharks)

Rusiate Tuima (Exeter Chiefs)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Guy Pepper (Newcastle Falcons)

Alfie Barbeary (Bath)

Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs)

Jack Clement (Gloucester)

Backs

Caolan Englefield (Gloucester)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester)

Jamie Shillcock (Leicester Tigers)

Oliver Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)

Oliver Hartley (Saracens)

Rekeiti Ma’asi-White (Sale Sharks)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Josh Hodge (Exeter Chiefs)

Sam Harris (Bath)

