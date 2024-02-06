England prop Joe Marler reveals daring new hobby has changed his life and helped mental health

In a Reddit thread, the 33-year-old answered various questions about his mental health struggles and his life as an international rugby player

Joe Marler has revealed the new pastime that has has boosted his mental health and which he admits has “changed my life.”

The England and Harlequins prop opened up on his mental health struggles in his 2021 documentary Big Boys Don’t Cry in a bid to help others in a similar situation.

Never one to shy away from speaking his mind, Marler has now started a Reddit AMA (ask me anything) in which he has promised to answer some burning questions people might have concerning all aspects of his life, past and present.

In the thread, Marler was asked what he was most proud of in regard to his mental health work and what had aided his recovery the most.

“The documentary was something I wanted to do to try and help anyone who might have felt the same way about things in their life, and the response to it has been humbling,” Marler said, “but the biggest aid for me and my mental health has been cold water swimming – I love it and don’t exaggerate when I say it has changed my life.”

The lovable rogue was also asked what he said to the Italian lawnmower after England battled back to beat Italy 27-24 on Saturday in Rome.

“I was buzzing about his old school tractor and wanted to know some more – but unfortunately his English was bad and my Italian was worse!” he replied.

There were plenty of other meaningful questions put to the 33-year-old.

Responding to a query about his career highlight to date, he said: “That (performance in the World Cup semi-final against South Africa) is definitely up there but I think winning the Premiership in 2021 with the young group we had and the circumstances we were in and the way we did it is my career highlight.”

As for his toughest opponent, he added: “Loads to choose from – I’ve had my arse handed to me several times – top names include Jannie du Plessis, Carl Hayman, Nicolas Mas, Tadhg Furlong.”

And how would he solve the lottery that has become the scrum?

“Keep to the 30-second stop clock to form and finish the scrum, not seen it being enforced too much.”

