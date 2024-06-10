England Summer Tour squad to Japan and New Zealand announced

Six uncapped players and Tom Curry make Steve Borthwick's group

Steve Borthwick has announced his 36-player squad for England’s Summer Tour to New Zealand and Japan. Six uncapped players made the cut alongside Tom Curry who has only played 34 minutes of rugby since last year’s World Cup.

Premiership top try-scorer Ollie Sleightholme is one of the six uncapped to make the cut alongside Bristol Bears hooker Gabriel Oghre, Sale Sharks duo Joe Carpenter and Tom Roebuck and Harlequins pair Luke Northmore and Fin Baxter.

Read More: How to watch England vs Japan this summer for free

Notable exclusions include Bath Rugby trio Ted Hill, Will Muir and Alfie Barbeary as well as Northampton Saints hooker Curtis Langdon, who is rumoured to have been scuppered by an injury sustained in the Premiership rugby final.

Sale flanker Curry will also return to the England fold following seven months on the sidelines with a serious hip injury. He will be joined by twin brother Ben as well as experienced prop pair Joe Marler and Dan Cole and stalwart Maro Itoje.

England Summer Tour squad confirmed

Speaking on the squad announcement, Borthwick said: “The Summer Series presents a valuable opportunity for the continued development of this squad and is a demanding challenge to conclude the season.

“For some of the younger players, it will be their first time touring abroad with England. Travelling together is a great way to build closer bonds and provides an important opportunity for new players to settle into our environment.

“With the changes in climate, playing conditions, and contrasting styles of rugby from the two opponents we face, we will be challenged on and off the field.”

England’s first game will be against Japan on Saturday 22 June before two test against New Zealand on 6 July and 13 July.

What do you make of the England Summer Tour squad? Who is missing that you would like to have seen? Let us know on social media or email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.