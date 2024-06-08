Who won the Premiership Rugby final between Northampton and Bath?

Northampton Saints took on Bath at Twickenham in the 2024 Gallagher Premiership Rugby final

Northampton and Bath contested a nerve-jangling Gallagher Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham to decide the 2024 winner. But who won the Premiership Rugby final?

If you missed the match, it was Northampton who lifted the Premiership trophy after edging Bath Rugby 25-21 in a closely-fought encounter to round off what has been an all-round tremendous Premiership season on the field.

Read more: Watch Beno Obano red card shock Bath early in Premiership final

Johan van Graan’s side had prop Beno Obano sent off midway through the first half and then went down 15-3 after Saints scythed through with tries for both wingers Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme. The latter after the league’s top-scorer managed to regather his own grubber to score a sensational effort.

Despite those two sizeable disadvantages, Bath showed great mettle to fight back and were leading 21-18 with five minutes to go thanks to tries for Thomas du Toit and Will Muir plus the boot of Finn Russell.

George Hendy’s mazy run saw him beat several despairing Bath defenders and even hand off one of his own team-mates before he found the supporting Alex Mitchell inside him who jinked over from close range to score a try that reignited Northampton.

George Furbank, having moved to No 10 after Fin Smith’s injury, slotted an easy conversion to make it 25-21 to Phil Dowson’s men with just five minutes of the season left.

Yet again it boiled down to the scrum and this time Northampton got a crucial call after Christophe Ridley penalised Bath for dropping to their knees to alleviate the pressure on the 22.

Bath came back again but Cam Redpath’s offload went straight into touch. They still had hope with one final attacking scrum and the penalty advantage duly came and Matt Gallagher kicked to the corner with everything on the line.

The maul was stopped short and Bath had to chance their arm but eventually the ball was ripped lose and Saints managed to survive what was an epic finish.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.