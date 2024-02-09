England top try-scorer: Who is the most prolific men’s player?

The player with the most tries for the men's team retired in 1996

England top try-scorer for the men’s team is none other than Rory Underwood. He made his debut in 1984 and went onto win 85 caps and score 49 tries before retiring in 1996.

The most tries he scored in a single match came against Fiji in 1989 when he went over the line five times. He is regarded as one of the best wingers ever to play the game.

Underwood’s career started when rugby was not professional and his career outside of the sport was an RAF pilot.

The star broke the try-scoring record himself in 1990 with his 19th try for England. He said of the moment via the Mail: “I can still remember Bill McLaren’s commentary. It was a record that had stood since before the Second World War.

“The ball came from the lineout to Rob Andrew, who spun around and passed it to Will Carling. Will passed it straight on to Jerry Guscott, who broke through the line and threw an inch-perfect pass to me.

“The timing and the accuracy of Jerry’s pass meant the ball just fell right into my stride. It left me with a straight run to the corner to try to outpace Keith Crossan and Brendan Mullin. Fortunately, the French touch judge said I didn’t go out!”

Jonny May is second in the try list but he retired after the 2023 Rugby World Cup and so the next current player with the most tries is Anthony Watson. The wing has scored 23 tries and so is quite a way off of Underwood’s record.

England top try-scorer: Who makes the list?

Rory Underwood – 49 Jonny May – 36 Ben Cohen and Will Greenwood – 31 Jeremy Guscott – 30 Jason Robinson – 28

