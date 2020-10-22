Sunday’s match at Twickenham may not take place due to Covid-19 concerns

England v Barbarians in doubt after bubble breach

Sunday’s fixture between England and the Barbarians at Twickenham is in doubt after a number of Baa-Baas players breached the Covid-19 protocols by leaving their hotel bubble.

The Baa-Baas squad has been staying in a central London hotel and has been following strict guidelines as well as undergoing testing to ensure their environment is Covid-secure.

However, on Wednesday evening a number of Baa-Baas players left the hotel without permission and could now be infectious, so they will not be able to take part in Sunday’s match.

The Baa-Baas are now looking to see if they can bring enough new players, who have undergone regular Covid testing and have been in a secure bubble, into camp for the match. If not, it will be cancelled.

An RFU statement said: “On the evening of 21 October a number of Barbarians players breached the agreed Covid code of conduct protocol by leaving their hotel bubble without permission and without informing organisers about their whereabouts.

“On their return, the players were immediately separated from the rest of the group in the bubble in order to protect its integrity.

“The players leaving their Covid-secure environment has resulted in a potential risk of Covid transmission from individuals outside the bubble, and even with a further round of PCR testing for this group it will not be possible to guarantee that these players are not infectious in the period up to and including the match.

“Therefore to protect the safety of other participants, these players cannot be permitted to remain with the Barbarians squad and play in Sunday’s fixture.

“If sufficient new players with an appropriate testing history and who have been meeting the code of conduct standards can be brought into the Barbarians camp then the game will go ahead.”

Alex Lowe of The Times has reported that the Barbarians need to find 12 players because a dozen of the squad went out on Wednesday.

England could provide some players who have been in their Covid-secure bubble preparing for this match as well as their final Six Nations game against Italy – Tom de Glanville and Simon Kerrod had already joined the Baa-Baas squad.

France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales are also in camp at present so players not selected for this weekend’s matches could theoretically be available if all parties were happy for them to be released for the Barbarians.

A deadline of 3pm on Friday, 23 October, has been set to confirm whether or not the match will take place.

