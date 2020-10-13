Names released for Quilter Cup tie on 25 October

Richard Wigglesworth in Barbarians squad to face England

Some familiar names have signed up to represent the Barbarians against England in the Quilter Cup on Sunday 25 October.

We already knew that former England skipper Chris Robshaw was going to don black and white before heading off to play in the United States with San Diego Legion. It has now been announced that off the back of his final season with Saracens – for whom he made 250 appearances – veteran scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth will also be pulling on a Baa-Baas jersey at Twickenham.

Including his time with Sale Sharks, the half-back won nine trophies across the domestic and European competitions and is now the Premiership’s all-time appearance holder. He also has 33 England caps, making his debut against Italy in 2008 and making his last Test appearance off the bench in a 37-18 win over Australia in 2018.

He is joined in the group by Saracens team-mates Jackson Wray and Manu Vunipola. The latter, a fly-half, looks set to represent the Baa-Baas before his illustrious cousins Mako and Billy do, and they may well face off at Twickenham. Vunipola has represented England in the 2019 and 2020 U20s Six Nations and World Rugby U20s Championships.

New Fiji boss Vern Cotter is in charge of the Barbarians for this contest. It has been reported in Fiji that some stars from the islands’ Skipper Cup should get the chance to represent the invitational side ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup – travel restrictions permitting.

Fiji open their account in that competition against France on November 15.

The Baa-Baas will be revealing more names in the coming days.

