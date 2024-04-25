England are bidding for their sixth consecutive title

France v England women predictions are in. France and England have had good tournaments and have set up a winner-takes-all Grand Slam decider.

France will have the home advantage with the game being played in Bordeaux. The cauldron of a French stadium and fans will be a tense atmosphere for the Red Roses but they have weathered the storm in previous tournaments. England will need stars like full back Ellie Kildunne, who is the tournament’s top try-scorer with nine, to be at their best to get their trophy bid over the line.

Related: Red Roses top scorers

But the French have their own stars, like Pauline Bourdon Sansus, who can cause England headaches.

But who will win? Take a look below.

Match: France v England, Stade Chaban-Delmas, 4.45pm BST

UK TV details: BBC One, coverage starts at 4.20pm BST

Officials

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr (NZR)

Assistant Referee 1: Clara Munarini (FIR)

Assistant Referee 2: Maria Latos (GER)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)

Prediction: France 15-30 England. France were particularly impressive in the last round against Wales, both their attack and defence held strong in the 40-0 result. If it were any other nation they were in a grand slam decider with France would be huge favourites. However, they are coming up against a formidable Red Roses side that have not lost in the competition since 2018.

French fans and neutrals will be willing the hosts to finally end England’s winning streak. But John Mitchell’s side should have enough fire power in their engine to win their third successive grand slam and sixth consecutive title.

Team news

France: Emilie Boulard; Joanna Grisez, Nassira Konde, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager; Lina Queyroi, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Annaëlle Deshaye, Agathe Sochat, Assia Khalfaoui, Manae Feleu, Madoussou Fall, Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet, Romane Ménager.

Replacements: Elisa Riffoneau, Ambre Mwayembe, Clara Joyeux, Emeline Gros, Teani Feleu, Alexandra Chambon, Anne-Cécile Ciofani, Chloe Jacquet

England: This section will be filled in when the team announce their matchday 23s.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.