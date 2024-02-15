Fraser Dingwall: Ten things you should know about England centre

Dingwall made his England debut against Italy in the 2024 Six Nations

Fraser Dingwall has broken into the England squad in the 2024 Six Nations.

Here are few things you should know about the Northampton Saints centre.

Ten things you should know about Fraser Dingwall

1. Fraser Dingwall was born on 7 April 1999 in Cambridge, England. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.8m) and weighs 14st 5lb (91kg).

2. He plays for Premiership side Northampton Saints and has only ever competed for the club. He made his professional debut in 2018.

3. Dingwall was called up into 10 England camps before he won his first cap. He made his debut for his country in round one of the 2024 Six Nations against Italy. He scored his first try on his home debut in the 16-14 win over Wales the following week.

4. He won the cinch Supporters’ Player of the Season for Northampton in the 2022/23 season.

5. Dingwall tried out different positions when he was playing youth rugby. He tried fly-half, inside centre and full-back but it was only at Northampton’s academy that he settled on the 13 shirt. Dingwall plays predominantly at 13 for his club but has been selected at 12 for England.

6. He has said he has a calm nature on the pitch. “I guess I’m pretty calculated,” he told RugbyPass. “I speak calmly and try not to lose my head. I don’t think you get much constructive information out of those hot-headed moments so I try to stay clear and focused on what we are trying to achieve.”

7. Dingwall started his youth international career by picking up caps for Scotland U18 but switch to England at the U20 level.

8. Saints director of rugby said of Dingwall when the player signed a contract extension in 2024: “He’s a really important part of the group and a lot of people look to Fraser both in terms of how he prepares himself and how he goes about playing the game.

“He’s a top-quality player, there’s no doubt about that; he reads the game brilliantly, he’s got great footwork at the line, and he’s able to make huge contributions on both sides of the ball.”

9. He regularly post with long-term partner Darc on social media.

10. Dingwall likes to drink coffee and has tried to make latte art.

