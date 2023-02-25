Freddie Steward covers up for England after shorts pulled down against Wales

England full-back was left exposed at the back

England full-back Freddie Steward covers up for his team regularly but had to spare his own modesty early on against Wales after his shorts were pulled down, exposing a snazzy pair of pants.

The Leicester Tigers man was racing back between his own posts to gather the loose ball after skipper Owen Farrell‘s kick had been charged down by the onrushing Wales No 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Steward initially did well to get evade the defensive pressure coming on from Faletau, using his feet to escape the grasp of the experienced Wales forward.

However, Faletau left his mark – just getting enough contact on Steward’s waistband to lower his shorts although not quite enough to accuse the 22-year-old of any barefaced cheek.

Related: Freddie Steward: I want to be the best under high ball

Steward’s undergarments of choice appeared to be a rather jazzy patterned pair of budgies – perhaps a lucky pair?

Freddie Steward covers up: Commentary

On BBC commentary, Wales legend Jonathan Davies remarked that it was “good clearing up” before Andrew Cotter added that it was “good clearing up in so many ways” as replays showed Steward trying to save his modesty.

Read more: BBC Six Nations pundits

Needless to say the almost embarrassing slip-up didn’t fail to go unnoticed by the raucous Principality Stadium crowd and those watching at home.

Steward had plenty of early involvements as both teams tried to feel each other out in the early kicking exchanges.

But it was Steve Borthwick’s side who struck first as Anthony Watson scored on the left wing to mark his first start in two years in style.

The ball had been worked well to the left before Harlequins No 8 Alex Dombrandt sent a fizzing miss-pass out to Leicester Tigers’ Watson who made no mistake with a perfectly-timed dive into the corner, much to the delight of the English fans that had made the journey over the Severn.

Related: Owen Farrell celebration explained

Farrell’s conversion from out wide hit the post after had slotted an early penalty before Leigh Halfpenny opened Wales’ account with three points of his own to make it 8-3.

Farrell missed another chance to stretch England’s lead as his penalty attempt sailed wide.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.