Who will be providing punditry as part of the BBC's coverage of the 2022 Six Nations? Let's take a look

All of the Six Nations coverage this year will be televised on either BBC or ITV channels, depending on who is playing at home. The Wales and Scotland home matches will be televised on BBC whereas England, France, Ireland and Italy’s home matches will be shown on ITV.

Wondering who the BBC’s Six Nations pundits are on your telly? They have revealed their line-up of pundits who will present, commentate and give their opinions on the action on the pitch.

Here’s a breakdown of who you are hearing and seeing.

Related: Six Nations TV Coverage: BBC and ITV Matches

Who Are The BBC’s Six Nations Pundits?

Television

Gabby Logan will lead live coverage across TV and BBC iPlayer during the Six Nations. You may remember that clip of Gabby Logan at Calcutta Cup match going viral last year.

Logan will be joined by former playing stars like Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay and Tommy Bowe. Andrew Cotter will lead on TV commentary throughout the tournament and will be joined by co-commentators Jonathan Davies and Chris Paterson.

For TV and BBC iPlayer, ex-referee Nigel Owens will provide an official’s perspective and Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie will be pitchside.

The returning Rugby Special will be hosted by Ugo Monye, with Sara Orchard and Alastair Eykyn’s commentary featuring in the programme and BBC highlights generally.

Related: Six Nations live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Radio

On BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra, commentary will be led by BBC’s Rugby Union Correspondent Chris Jones and Sara Orchard.

Pundits include World Cup winners Matt Dawson, Katy Daley-McLean and Paul Grayson, Sam Warburton, Tom Shanklin and Denis Hickie, as well as John Barclay. The BBC pundits will provide analysis, informed discussion and home nation expertise across TV and radio.

Details are yet to be released for the BBC’s Women’s Six Nations coverage.