Grass-roots rugby clubs offered discounted groundskeeping equipment as Stiga partners with RFU

Stiga has become the official groundskeeping partner of the RFU and will be helping to provide amateur clubs with new equipment

Playing rugby on a perfect pitch is a pleasure all amateur players dream of and as any grounds person knows, providing that ideal turf is a real labour of love.

Key to providing that velvet playing surface is equipment which for clubs across England, will become a touch easier.

Garden machinery manufacturers Stiga will offer discounts and cash back to all clubs across the country in a bid to improve pitches across the country.

This comes as part of Stiga’s new partnership to become the official groundskeeping partner of the RFU.

The multi-year deal will see Stiga support elite teams across England with machinery to keep Twickenham looking perfect but, more importantly, support grass-roots clubs too.

Stiga and the RFU will help support clubs with battery-powered and robotic mowing machinery to help reduce costs and labour for cash-strapped clubs struggling to fund full-time grounds people.

Each club will also be given a unique discount code 15% off Stiga products and earn cash back on purchases to reinvest into other parts of the club such as pitch lighting or kitchen improvements.

On the deal, managing director of Stiga UK James Gordon said: “We’re proud to be the Official Groundskeeping Partner of the RFU. Rugby is built on strong foundations, and we believe great games start with great grounds. By showcasing the quality and innovation of STIGA products, we will support clubs, inspire fans, and elevate standards across the sport.”

