Where to watch every Autumn International throughout November

Watch the 2025 Autumn Internationals as the southern hemisphere giants head to Europe for their traditional November adventure. Rugby Championship sides Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa will all be in action against their Six Nations rivals, and there’ll also be games for Fiji, Japan and Tonga.

Every single Quilter Nations Series – to use the official name – match will be available to view on television or online as it happens. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Autumn Internationals live streams and TV channels, including options to watch Wales, Ireland and France games for free.

You’ll also find a full list of fixtures at the end of the article.

Autumn Internationals: At a glance

– Dates: Saturday 1 November – Saturday 29 November, 2025 – FREE STREAMS: Virgin Media Play (Ireland – Ireland games only); S4C Clic (UK – Wales games only); TF1+ (France – France games only) – Other channels/streams: TNT Sports (UK & Ireland), Peacock (USA), Stan Sport (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand) – Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

Can I watch the Autumn Internationals for free?

While Quilter Nations Series matches will be behind a paywall for most viewers, there are free options out there for specific games:

Wales: All four of Wales’ Principality Stadium games in November will be available to watch for free on S4C, S4C Clic and via BBC iPlayer in the UK. They’ll only have Welsh commentary, however, so if you want English voiceover and analysis you’ll need to watch on TNT Sports (see below).

All four of Wales’ Principality Stadium games in November will be available to watch for free on S4C, S4C Clic and via BBC iPlayer in the UK. They’ll only have Welsh commentary, however, so if you want English voiceover and analysis you’ll need to watch on TNT Sports (see below). Ireland: If you’re based in Ireland, coverage of all of Ireland’s games this autumn – including the side’s Chicago clash with New Zealand – will be available for free across Virgin Media’s TV channels and the Virgin Media Play streaming service.

If you’re based in Ireland, coverage of all of Ireland’s games this autumn – including the side’s Chicago clash with New Zealand – will be available for free across Virgin Media’s TV channels and the Virgin Media Play streaming service. France: Every one of Les Bleus‘ games this autumn will be live and free on TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service in France.

Away from home during the Autumn Internationals? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services while overseas – find out more below.

Watch the Autumn Internationals from anywhere

You don’t need to worry about missing any of the action, even if you’re travelling overseas while matches are taking place. By using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re in another country.

This is because VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can tune into the big match, even when you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room. A good VPN will also improve your online security no end.

There are plenty of VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is top of the world rankings, with top-notch streaming and security features, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for the Autumn Nations Series. In a Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

How to watch Autumn Internationals in the UK & Ireland

TNT Sports is the home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland, with live coverage of every fixture available on the platform.

A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform. In Ireland you can get TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

Watch the Quilter Nations Series in the United States

Rugby fans in the USA can watch Quilter Nations Series live streams on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service. To watch the games you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV shows.

Autumn Internationals live streams in South Africa

There are five South Africa rugby fixtures in November. The Springboks’ games against France, Italy, Ireland and Wales will all be on SuperSport, and we’d be surprised if that wasn’t also the case for the Wembley match against Japan (not technically part of the Quilter Nations Series) on Saturday 1 November.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

How to watch the Quilter Nations Series in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch live streams of the Wallabies’ November Test matches ad-free via Stan Sport.

It costs $20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan ($12 a month).

Watch the Quilter Nations Series in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for the All Blacks’ rugby fixtures this November, including the eagerly anticipated clash with Ireland in Chicago.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. You can also watch Six Nations rugby, Premier League soccer and loads more.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.