How to watch Argentina v England: live stream the Rugby World Cup bronze final

The penultimate game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup sees the 2003 winners tackle the Pumas in Paris

It’s not a match either side wanted to be in, but it still promises to be a belting 80 minutes of rugby. We’ve got all the details you need to watch an Argentina v England live stream, including details of how to watch for FREE on Virgin Media Player in Ireland.

The Stade de France is the venue for the bronze medal match – the second time these sides have met in this year’s competition – this evening. Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST). Scroll down to find out how to tune in where you are – and remember that if you’re watching from outside your home country, you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch an Argentina v England live stream FOR FREE from abroad.

England came agonisingly close to reaching a fifth Rugby World Cup final but their old nemesis South Africa edged them in the final minutes to keep alive their defence of the title they won for a third time in 2019. Argentina recovered from their opening round loss against Friday’s opponents to progress into the last four, but were humbled by the All Blacks in the other semi-final.

Los Pumas have brought in Pedro Rubiolo to replace Tomas Lavanini in the second-row, Tomás Cubelli is in ahead of Gonzalo Bertranou at scrum-half while Jeronimo de la Fuente replaces Santiago Chocobares at inside centre.

England have made eight personnel changes to the team that was pipped by South Africa in the semi-finals as Ben Youngs signs off his international career with his first start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and Henry Arundell returns after his five-try outing against Chile in the third pool phase round.

Make sure you don’t miss an Argentina v England live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off times where you are.

Watch Argentina v England: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, Argentina v England will be available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player. Coverage gets underway from 7:30pm ahead of the 8:00pm (Irish Standard Time) kick-off this evening.

If you’re an Irish resident away from home but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch a Rugby World Cup bronze final live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch Argentina v England via your country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Argentina v England: live stream for FREE from the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including the bronze final between Argentina and England. Coverage gets underway at 7:30pm on ITV1 ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off (BST) this evening.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re going to be away from the UK, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Argentina v England FOR FREE from abroad. You’ll also need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX.

Watch Argentina v England: live stream for FREE from South Africa

As with every match of the tournament, people in South Africa can tune in to watch the bronze medal match via SuperSport. Build up gets underway at 7:30pm ahead of a 9:00pm kick off (SAST).

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Argentina v England: live stream for FREE from New Zealand

As has been the case throughout the Rugby World Cup, subscription service Sky Sport NZ will be screening this semi-final. Kick-off is at 8:00am (NZDT) this morning.

Argentina v England will also be available to watch via the free-to-air Sky Open. Coverage starts at 7.30am, ahead of an 8:00am (NZDT) kick-off.

Watch Argentina v England: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Argentina v England kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on today.

NBC Sports is streaming all 48 matches, including Argentina v England, on its Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch Argentina v England: live stream from Australia

Australian rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, which has the rights to all 48 Rugby World Cup matches ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off for Argentina v England is at 6:00am (AEST) on Saturday 28 October with Stan’s coverage starting at 5:45am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Argentina v England: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Argentina v England kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Argentina v England: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Argentina v England live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Argentina v England: team line-ups

ARGENTINA: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Pedro Rubiolo; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolás Sánchez, Matías Moroni

ENGLAND: Marcus Smith; Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell; Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Theo Dan, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Replacements: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence

Argentina v England: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Saturday 28 October

New Zealand: 8:00am, Saturday 28 October

France: 9:00pm

