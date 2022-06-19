Amazon Prime has the rights to stream the match at Twickenham

How to watch England v Barbarians

The England v Barbarians fixture returns to Twickenham this afternoon (kick-off 3pm) for the first time in three years.

With Fabien Galthie at the helm of the famous invitational side and a lot of France players lining up for the Baa-Baas, this uncapped match is an opportunity for players from both countries to impress ahead of summer tour selection.

England are playing three Tests against Australia in July, with Eddie Jones naming his tour squad on Monday, while France travel to Japan for a two-Test series.

Jones has named two uncapped players in the England starting line-up in Northampton Saints full-back Tommy Freeman and Harlequins hooker Jack Walker while Danny Care will make his first appearance in a red-rose shirt for nearly four years if he comes off the bench.

Despite not being able to pick any players involved in yesterday’s Gallagher Premiership final, it’s a strong England XV with Tom Curry captain, Marcus Smith at fly-half and Jonny May on the wing.

The Baa-Baas line-up features 18 Frenchmen, two Georgians (prop Beka Gigashvili and wing Davit Niniashvili), Australia lock Will Skelton, England second-row George Kruis and Fiji centre (or back-row) Levani Botia.

It will be Kruis’s last game of professional rugby as earlier this year he announced he would retire at the end of the season.

Charles Ollivon captains the team from the back row and look out for highly-rated replacement half-backs Nolann Le Garrec and Louis Carbonel.

Here are the two team selections and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the match.

England XV: Tommy Freeman; Joe Cokanasiga, Joe Marchant, Mark Atkinson, Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Bevan Rodd, Jack Walker, Will Collier, Charlie Ewels, Jonny Hill, Tom Curry (captain), Sam Underhill, Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Patrick Schickerling, Courtney Lawes, Jack Willis, Danny Care, Orlando Bailey, Jack Nowell.

Barbarians: Max Spring; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Levani Botia, Davit Niniashvili; Antoine Hastoy, Baptiste Couilloud; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Pierre Bourgarit, Beka Gigashvili, George Kruis, Will Skelton, Dylan Cretin, Charles Ollivon (captain), Yoan Tanga.

Replacements: Danny Priso, Christopher Tolofua, Sipili Falatea, Thomas Lavault, Nolann Le Garrec, Louis Carbonel, Sekou Macalou, Tani Vili.

How to watch England v Barbarians from outside your country

England v Barbarians live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Amazon Prime Video, who have the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series, are streaming the England v Barbarians match.

Gabby Logan is fronting Amazon Prime’s coverage with Bryan Habana and Dylan Hartley, while Andrew Cotter, David Flatman and Emily Scarratt will commentate.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, coverage of this match – as well as the Autumn Nations Series – is included in your package. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, it costs £7.99 a month and you can cancel at any time, so you could just sign up for England v Barbarians.

Plus, if you’ve never signed up before, there is currently a 30-day FREE trial.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when England v Barbarians takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

England v Barbarians live stream: How to watch from the USA

In the States, England v Barbarians (10am kick-off on the East Coast and 7am on West Coast) will be streamed on its FloRugby platform, which costs $29.99 for a monthly subscription or $150 for the annual subscription, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network.

England v Barbarians live stream: How to watch from Australia

It’s a late night if you want to watch England v Barbarians in Oz because it kicks off at midnight. If you want to stay up for it, the match will be shown live on Stan Sport, with coverage from 11.55pm.

You can take out a Stan Sport plan for as little as $10, and there is also the option of a 30-day free trial for new customers.

England v Barbarians live stream: How to watch from South Africa

England v Barbarians (kick-off 4pm SA time) will be shown live on the SuperSport Rugby channel, with coverage from 3.50pm.

