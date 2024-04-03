Rowland fractured her finger in round one

England centre Helena Rowland has been ruled out for the rest of the Women’s Six Nations with a fractured finger.

Rowland, who can also play at fly-half and full-back, sustained the injury against Italy in round one. The Loughborough Lightning star did not feature in round two in England’s match against Wales because of the problem and it has now ended her tournament. In the only match she played Rowland scored a try.

Related: England top try-scorer

In her place, Gloucester-Hartpury’s Mia Venner has been called up.

Venner has been called up into multiple England camps but has only won one cap. That came in 2020 against Wales when she was just 17. She will be a part of the training camp in the fallow week. Head coach John Mitchell will then decide if he keeps her in the squad for Scotland matchday week.

So far in the tournament England have started their title defence well.

England beat Italy 48-0 in the first round despite Sarah Beckett receiving a red card. They backed up the win in the second round with a 46-10 victory over Wales at Ashton Gate.

The team next take on Scotland before hosting Ireland at Twickenham and then ending the competition away in France. If the team do manage to win the title again, which they are favourites to do, they will win it for the sixth successive season.

It won’t be a record yet as the team have previously won the title seven consecutive times. The Red Roses’ continued winning streak is extending a record though. The team are now 25 Women’s Six Nations games unbeaten, having last lost the France in 2018.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.