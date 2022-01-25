Dickson will take charge of his first Six Nations match in 2022

Karl Dickson: Meet the rugby referee and former player

Karl Dickson was born on 2 August 1982 in Salisbury, England.

He started in rugby as a player, competing at scrum-half. Dickson played for Bedford Blues and Harlequins before announcing his retirement in 2017. He said upon retiring: “I am able to look back at my playing career with great pride. I will cherish the memories that Harlequins has given me, both on and off the field.

“It will be difficult to watch on from the peripheries going forward. But John Kingston (who has since left) and the coaching team have this squad in a great place and I look forward to seeing their progression.”

Dickson has a younger brother, Lee, who played rugby for England.

He began studying to be a referee in 2014, while he was still playing professionally. He told the Career Changers: “I did the course and started building through the levels with rugby. When it came to the final year in my contract, I had an offer on the table still from Harlequins to carry on. I thought the long-term-wise refereeing was probably something I wanted to do and pursue.”

He will make his Six Nations referee debut in the 2022 tournament when he takes charge of Scotland v France. Chairman of the World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee Graham Mourie said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Nika (Amashukeli), Damon (Murphy) and Karl, who will be refereeing their first Six Nations matches, and wish all the best to all the match officials selected for the Championship.”

Dickson has twin daughter with wife Jocelyn. He met Jocelyn on a night out in Clapham with fellow player Mike Brown.

He has been a blogger for the parenting website Baba.

