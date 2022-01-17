Who are the referees, assistants and TMOs for the 2022 Six Nations? We take a look here
Six Nations Referees
The referees for the 2022 Six Nations have been announced and Nika Amashukeli will become the first Georgian to officiate a match in the tournament.
He will take charge of Ireland v Italy in the third round as well as being an assistant in round one for France v Italy.
He isn’t the only official making his Six Nations debut as Australia’s Damon Murphy will oversee Italy v England and England’s Karl Dickson will take charge of France v Scotland
Meanwhile, Wayne Barnes will get closer to 100 matches as a referee as he will officiate his 98th Test in Ireland v Scotland. Here are the full list of referees for the upcoming tournament:
Related: Six Nations TV coverage
Six Nations Referees
ROUND 1
Ireland v Wales (Aviva Stadium; Saturday 5 February 2022 – 2.15pm)
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistant Referee 2: Angus Gardner (Australia)
TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)
Scotland v England (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; Saturday 5 February 2022 – 4.45pm)
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)
TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)
France v Italy (Stade de France, Paris; Sunday 6 February 2022 – 3pm)
Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)
Assistant Referee 1: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)
Assistant Referee 2: Damon Murphy (Australia)
TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)
ROUND 2
Wales v Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Saturday 12 February 2022 – 2.15pm)
Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (Ireland)
TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)
France v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris; Saturday 12 February 2022 – 4.45pm)
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)
TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)
Italy v England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome; Sunday 13 February 2022 – 3pm)
Referee: Damon Murphy (Australia)
Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (Ireland)
Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (France)
TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)
ROUND 3
Scotland v France (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; Saturday 26 February 2022 – 2.15pm)
Referee: Karl Dickson (England)
Assistant Referee 1: Luke Pearce (England)
Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (Ireland)
TMO: Tom Foley (England)
England v Wales (Twickenham Stadium, London; Saturday 26 February 2022 – 4.45pm)
Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)
Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistant Referee 2: Frank Murphy (Ireland)
TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)
Ireland v Italy (Aviva Stadium, Dublin; Sunday 27 February 2022 – 3pm)
Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)
Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (England)
Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (England)
TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)
ROUND 4
Wales v France (Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Friday 11 March 2022 – 2.15pm)
Referee: Matthew Carley (England)
Assistant Referee 1: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (Italy)
TMO: Tom Foley (England)
Italy v Scotland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome; Saturday 12 March 2022 – 4.45pm)
Referee: Luke Pearce (England)
Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (Ireland)
Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)
TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)
England v Ireland (Twickenham Stadium, London; Saturday 12 March 2022 – 3pm)
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistant Referee 1: Mike Adamson (Scotland)
Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (France)
TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
ROUND 5
Wales v Italy (Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Saturday 19 March 2022 – 2.15pm)
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)
Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (England)
Assistant Referee 2: Tual Trainini (France)
TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)
Ireland v Scotland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin; Saturday 19 March 2022 – 4.45pm)
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (England)
Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (England)
TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)
France v England (Stade de France, Paris; Saturday 19 March 2022 – 8pm)
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant Referee 1: Mike Adamson (Scotland)
Assistant Referee 2: Frank Murphy (Ireland)
TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.