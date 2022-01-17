Who are the referees, assistants and TMOs for the 2022 Six Nations? We take a look here

Six Nations Referees

The referees for the 2022 Six Nations have been announced and Nika Amashukeli will become the first Georgian to officiate a match in the tournament.

He will take charge of Ireland v Italy in the third round as well as being an assistant in round one for France v Italy.

He isn’t the only official making his Six Nations debut as Australia’s Damon Murphy will oversee Italy v England and England’s Karl Dickson will take charge of France v Scotland

Meanwhile, Wayne Barnes will get closer to 100 matches as a referee as he will officiate his 98th Test in Ireland v Scotland. Here are the full list of referees for the upcoming tournament:

ROUND 1

Ireland v Wales (Aviva Stadium; Saturday 5 February 2022 – 2.15pm)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Angus Gardner (Australia)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)

Scotland v England (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; Saturday 5 February 2022 – 4.45pm)

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

France v Italy (Stade de France, Paris; Sunday 6 February 2022 – 3pm)

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 1: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Assistant Referee 2: Damon Murphy (Australia)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)

ROUND 2

Wales v Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Saturday 12 February 2022 – 2.15pm)

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)

France v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris; Saturday 12 February 2022 – 4.45pm)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Italy v England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome; Sunday 13 February 2022 – 3pm)

Referee: Damon Murphy (Australia)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (France)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

ROUND 3

Scotland v France (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; Saturday 26 February 2022 – 2.15pm)

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

England v Wales (Twickenham Stadium, London; Saturday 26 February 2022 – 4.45pm)

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

Ireland v Italy (Aviva Stadium, Dublin; Sunday 27 February 2022 – 3pm)

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)

ROUND 4

Wales v France (Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Friday 11 March 2022 – 2.15pm)

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

Italy v Scotland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome; Saturday 12 March 2022 – 4.45pm)

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)

England v Ireland (Twickenham Stadium, London; Saturday 12 March 2022 – 3pm)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (France)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

ROUND 5

Wales v Italy (Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Saturday 19 March 2022 – 2.15pm)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Tual Trainini (France)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Ireland v Scotland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin; Saturday 19 March 2022 – 4.45pm)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)

France v England (Stade de France, Paris; Saturday 19 March 2022 – 8pm)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 1: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 2: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

