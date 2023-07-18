New England Rugby World Cup shirt drops

See the new 'crisp' white shirt, and navy alternate strip

It’s the time for official shirt drops ahead of France 2023, and now we have the new England Rugby World Cup shirt. Plus, the Red Roses kits which will be worn later this summer when they take on Canada and head out to New Zealand.

England men will first don the new kit in August for Rugby World Cup warm-ups against Wales, Ireland and Fiji. And then they head out to France.

As you can see, the men’s shirt is plain white, while the alternate kit is navy blue.

England Rugby World Cup shirt replica

The official line is that “Both home and alternate kits feature contoured anatomical knit panelling and a structure that moves with the body, giving players a feeling of power and confidence in their performance. The crisp white of the home shirt emphasises muscular biomechanics”. A replica is £85 with England Rugby Store. View Deal

Here is the alternate England Rugby World Cup shirt – you can get from England Rugby Store for £80.

What’s been said about new England Rugby World Cup shirt

Manufacturers Umbro say their shirt for the men is ‘crisp white’, while the women’s designs are bespoke, contrasting the men’s shirts, with red panelling down the sides.

England vice-captain Ellis Genge said: “Every time we wear the rose, whether it’s in training or in a game, we play with passion and pride. Playing for your country at a major tournament is a buzz and an honour. We’ll be heading to France fully prepared and can’t wait to give our all for our fans, family and friends.”

Red Roses Prop Sarah Bern commented on the women’s shirts, saying: “Having a kit that we feel confident in is key to putting in our best performances on and off the pitch. We’re looking forward to seeing fans cheer us on wearing our bespoke Red Roses kit this year, as we build towards our home tournament in 2025.”

What do you think of the shirt? Let us know at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or via social media.

