CEO Bill Sweeney says "overall results are not where we expect them to be"

RFU to conduct review into Autumn Nations Series campaign

After Eddie Jones’s England completed their worst calendar year since 2008, and finished the Autumn Nations Series with one win and a draw from four Tests, the Rugby Football Union have today announced that they will convene to discuss the latest slump.

In the statement, it was said: “The RFU review panel which includes board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches will hold a series of meetings in the next two weeks to discuss the Autumn Nations campaign and how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations.”

The RFU review panel – which has not been officially named – has been in place since 2019, and reviews every tournament performance. But some skeptics have asked will much actually change.

In a double of Tweets, former England centre Jeremy Guscott talked of fans frustrations.

Later saying on social media: “Can’t remember the last time I felt so frustrated after watching an Eng rugby team play. Serious reboot of some kind needs to happen for the players to rediscover their brilliance.”

Within the same statement the RFU Chief Executive Officer Bill Sweeney said: “We would like to thank England fans for their patience and support, it matters to us how they feel. Like them we are really disappointed with the results of the Autumn Nations Series. Despite strong individual performances and some great new talent coming into the team, the overall results are not where we expect them to be.”

We would like to know the views of any England fans: what do you think should happen now? Let us know on rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or via our social media channels.

