There will be no Clive Woodward on ITV this Six Nations

There will be no Sir Clive Woodward on ITV during the 2024 Six Nations, the Rugby World Cup-winning coach has revealed to The Times.

The 68-year-old told the paper that it was time “to concentrate on other things,” and that “ITV were very disappointed but after the Rugby World Cup I wanted to go out on a high.”

The broadcaster are set to reveal their lineup of pundits and commentators next week, and it will be a big change not to have former Harlequins, Leicester, England and Lions centre on the station’s rugby panel.

On his decision to leave, Woodward also told The Times: “I would like to thank the ITV Sport team and my fellow panellists and co-commentators for so many great games and happy memories, and wish everyone the very best for an exciting Six Nations campaign.”

Woodward is most famous for winning the World Cup in 2003, and he also led the Lions on tour to New Zealand in 2005, losing that Test series 3-0. He was first appointed England head coach in 1997 and went onto win three Five/Six Nations titles.

The layout of the men’s Six Nations fixtures this year means that England are in line to be on ITV in four of their five fixtures in 2024. The tournament begins with a Friday night game in Marseille, on 2 February, as France host Ireland. England begin their campaign in Rome.

