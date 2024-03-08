Top ten Red Roses appearance holders – most-capped England women’s rugby players

Sarah Hunter tops the charts but who else in the list?

Red Roses appearance holders hold the top two spots for the most across England’s men and women’s teams.

Sarah Hunter holds the most England caps with 141 with Rocky Clark having the second highest at 137. The most capped men’s player is Ben Youngs with 127.

Read more: England Women’s Six Nations squad

Hunter, who won the Rugby World Cup in 2014, retired in 2023. She eclipsed Clark’s record during the 2021 Rugby World Cup in England’s quarter-final against Australia. She said when she hit the record: “It’s crazy to sit here 138 caps later.

“I can’t get my head around it. But I think the girl who won that first cap would be very proud if she knew where the journey was going to go.”

During her England career that spanned 16 years Hunter not only won the RWC but she claimed 10 Women’s Six Nations titles. She also captained the team for the last eight years of her international career.

Hunter received huge amounts of praise when breaking the record, including then-England head coach Simon Middleton. “To earn 138 caps for your country is a remarkable achievement and deserves to be celebrated,” he said.

“The way she conducts herself in everything she does both on and off the field is admirable. Her people skills, ability to lead and communicate with people from all walks of life makes her stand out. She takes pride in everything she does and does it to the best of her ability.

“I think as a sports person the one thing you hope you can do when you look back is to be able to say to yourself ‘I couldn’t have given more, I’ve been the best I could be’ – Sarah is one of the very few who will be able to unequivocally do that – she is a unique person and captain.”

But who else makes the top ten? Find out below.

Who are the top ten Red Roses appearance holders?

10. Vicky Fleetwood – 82

9. Rachael Burford – 84

8. Helen Clayton – 87

7. Marlie Packer – 99

6. Amy Garnett – 100

5. Emily Scarratt – 108

4. Tamara Taylor – 115

3. Katy Daley-Mclean – 116

2. Rocky Clark – 137

1. Sarah Hunter – 141

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.