At 25-25, after England secured the kick-off, the fly-half kicked it out

Was Marcus Smith kick to end game a draw against All Blacks right call?

The match finished England 25-25 New Zealand, and during their comeback, all of the momentum was with England. But on Saturday at Twickenham, with England claiming the final kick-off, fly-half Marcus Smith opted to kick the ball into touch and end the match as a draw, rather than go for the win.

Some inside the ground were… Less than impressed.

So was it the right call?

Asked about it after the match, England boss Eddie Jones told reporters: “It’s always up to the players, I trust their decision making. That’s the best 40 minutes I’ve seen Marcus play in Test rugby. Aggressive, decisive, he wanted to own the game. I thought that was a big step forward for the young man.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster also said post-match: “Was I surprised? Yeah, I was. All I know is if you flipped it over I would have liked our guys to have a crack so I am not sure what their tactics were but to be fair to them, they were running hot for seven, eight minutes. Things were going really well and they probably felt like getting back to a draw was a massive achievement in that time and so they probably decided to take it.”

Meanwhile, skipper Owen Farrell said: “We just wanted to see where we were at at the ruck. If we got go-forward and got on the front foot and we had an opportunity we wanted to take it, if not we wanted to make a good decision. I think that was what was done.”

