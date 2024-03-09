Watch: England score worldie try against Ireland to delight Twickenham crowd

Ollie Lawrence finished off a fine move int he corner

It merited a fist bump from Steve Borthwick. For all the chat of England’s restrained style so far these Six Nations the first score of the match-up between England and Ireland was a cracker.

Fielding a kick in his own half, wing Tommy Freeman put the hammer down as he decided to run. Calvin Nash came in to hit him but came off second best – he would soon be helped from the field – and with momentum, England worked quick ball through the hands of George Ford, to George Furbank, Henry Slade, and with the overlap Ollie Lawrence got it with the touchline just a whisper away.

The centre tour through to touch down int he corner and England had the lead.

It was a high-octane start to a highly anticipated fixture – and one that continued blood-pumping matchday. Earlier in the day, we witnessed Italy stun Scotland to win ther first game in Rome for 11 years and this England try against Ireland kept the thumping trajectory.

With Nash off, full-back Hugo Keenan had to move to the wing, with Ciaran Frawley slotting in at full-back. But with Keenan already a doubt before the game, how he adapted will have been a big tactical discussion for the England coaches.

Ireland are not a team who panic though.

After Ford had added another penalty to make it 8-3 to the hosts, Ireland tried to spring an attack from the lineout platform. With the hosts straying offside, another penalty was given and Jack Crowley dispatched the kick to bring it back to within two points, 8-6.

Much has been made of the atmosphere at Twickenham recently, and what a difference enterprise and venom in attack makes to lighting a fire under fans’ seats.

