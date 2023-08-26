Watch Fiji punish England at Twickenham

In the first half Fiji thought they had the edge over England when the dangerous Selesitino Ravutaumada cracked the backline open and fed captain Waisea Nayacalevu for a try, only to see it chalked off for a forward pass. However, early in the second fans got to see 14-man Fiji punish England.

With loosehead prop Eroni Mawi in the sin-bin, that Ravutaumada-Nayacalevu combo struck again.

With loose ball, Semi Radradra flung it wide to Ravutaumada. He stutter-stepped, getting opposite man Jonny May flat-footed, and as he brushed past him and cut infield, he fed Nayacalevu who raced clear.

It was a deserved moment of excellence, with the Fijians playing with more adventure than England despite horrid conditions. For large swathes of the first half – with rain pouring down – the ball was sent airborne time and again. However, Fiji wanted to show some ambition.

Ironically, the floodgates opened and Fiji pored through for a second on minute 52. This time Vinaya Habosi had the score.

With Caleb Muntz converting, the scoreline became 17-8 to the visitors and soon after Muntz got a penalty to make it 20-8. Fiji fans began to ream about beating England for the first time in their history. Could Fiji punish England in the worst way possible?

Substitute Marcus Smith got England a try almost right away and with a snapshot conversion from George Ford, it was game on. Suddenly the match had more urgency and zip. The sun was out, and both sides were attacking with intent.

