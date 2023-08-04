Watch Wales v England live stream: how to watch the World Cup warm-up match

Wales and England kick off their Summer Nations Series with a clash at the Principality Stadium

It might be a World Cup warm-up match, but there’s never a lack of tension when you watch Wales v England. A live stream will be a hot ticket when the game kicks off on Saturday 5 August, and this article tells you everything you need to know to follow the action as it happens.

Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting the Summer Nations series in the UK, streaming 15 matches exclusively, including Wales v England. If you’re away from your home country, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup warm-up matches from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Wales and England will get to know each other well over the next couple of weeks with Saturday’s clash at the Principality Stadium being followed by a return fixture at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 12 August

When the old rivals last met in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations, Anthony Watson, Kyle Sinckler and Ollie Lawrence were try scorers in a 20-10 win. It was England head coach Steve Borthwick’s second victory in the hotseat after succeeding Eddie Jones, though defeats to France and Ireland followed.

Meanwhile, Warren Gatland’s second spell in charge of Wales started with a disappointing Six Nations, the threat of a players’ strike, and a challenging summer, with big-name player retirements, including Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

Who will get their Summer Nations Series off to a winning start? The Rugby World Cup warm-up matches are sure to be a must-watch so here’s how you can watch a Wales v England live stream to see who comes out on top. We also have a full list of fixtures for the Rugby World Cup warm-ups.

How to watch Wales v England: live stream from the UK and Ireland

Wales v England is a mouth-watering World Cup warm-up match and is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Kick off is at 5:30pm (BST) on Saturday 5 August, and the build-up will start from 5:10pm on the streaming service.

Coverage can be accessed as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription. New customers can give the service a go with a 30-day free trial.

In Ireland, most Summer Nations Series games – including Wales v England – are available to watch on Premier Sports. Visit the Premier Sports website for details on how to sign up.

How to watch Wales v England: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch Wales v England: live stream from Australia

Rugby fans in Australia will be keen to watch a Wales v England live stream, with the Welsh being in their Pool for the Rugby World Cup.

StanSport is screening the match in the early hours of Sunday 6 August. Coverage starts at 2:20am, ahead of the 2:30am kick-off

How to watch Wales v England: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series live for fans in the USA, including Wales v England.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch Wales v England: live stream from South Africa

For viewers in South Africa, Supersport is the place to go to watch a Summer Nations Series live stream. Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe.

How to watch Wales v England: live stream from New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ is where you can watch the Summer Nations Series.

How to watch Wales v England: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

Wales v England team news – how both teams line-up

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Max Llewellyn, Rio Dyer Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Kieron Assiratti, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza, Jac Morgan (captain), Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Ben Carter, Taine Plumtree, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Mason Grady

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Guy Porter, Joe Cokanasiga, Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Ellis Genge (captain), Jamie Blamire, Will Stuart, Dave Ribbans, Guy Martin;Lewis Ludlam, Tom Pearson, Alex Dombrandt

Recommended videos for you

Replacements: Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Jonny Hill, Tom Willis, Jack van Poortvliet, George Ford, Henry Slade

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.