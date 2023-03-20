Red Roses are using different venues for their championship games

The Red Roses are ready to lick their World Cup wounds but where are England playing in the Women’s Six Nations?

Simon Middleton will bow out of the top job at the conclusion of the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations. But first the England head coach will oversee their pursuit of a fifth straight Six Nations title.

The defending champions and overwhelming favourites will be co-captained by Marlie Packer and England’s most-capped international Sarah Hunter. However, they are missing the experience of World Cup winning centre and vice-captain Emily Scarratt through injury.

England women’s Six Nations venues – where are England playing?

Legendary No 8 Hunter will get the chance to lead England out in her native North East with the Red Roses’ tournament opener against Scotland being held at Newcastle Falcons’ Kingston Park Stadium.

Such is the excitement and buzz surrounding women’s rugby in the country, the 4.45pm kick-off against Bryan Easson’s side has already sold out with a bumper crowd expected for the first-round clash.

England begin their campaign with back-to-back home fixtures and in Round Two, Middleton’s side will take on a dangerous Italy side at Franklin’s Gardens.

Since establishing a formal partnership with Northampton Saints, Allianz Premier 15s side Loughborough Lightning have staged some games at the stadium, so it will be familiar territory for a number of the England squad.

Read more: Women’s Six Nations table

England’s first away trip comes following the fallow week in Round Three, as they make the short journey across the border to take on Wales at Cardiff Arms Park.

The Red Roses are then on their travels again across the Irish sea to take on Greg McWilliams’s Ireland side at Musgrave Park in Cork. After both the men’s and men’s U20 sides won Grand Slams, the women’s side captained by Nichola Fryday will be hoping to keep the good times rolling.

Saving the best until last, England will host France at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 29 April. It is an historic fixture as the first ever standalone women’s match to be staged at the home of England rugby in the famous 82,000-seater stadium.

It is also likely to be a Grand Slam decider between the two top-ranked sides in the competition, and the second and third-place finishers at the recent delayed Rugby World Cup 2021.

England women’s Six Nations fixtures

Sat 25 March, England v Scotland (4.45pm) at Kingston Park, Newcastle

Sun 2 April, England v Italy (3pm) at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Sat 15 April, Wales v England (2.15pm) at Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Sat 22 April, Ireland v England (2.15pm) at Musgrave Park, Cork

Sat 29 April, England v France (1pm) at Twickenham Stadium, London

Head to our Six Nations hub page for the latest news and features on the women’s championship.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.