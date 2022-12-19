Following the diagnosis of his best friend and former teammate Rob Burrow with Motor Neurone Disease in November 2019, Sinfield has raised millions of pounds and awareness for the incurable disease completing seven marathons in seven days in 2020, before running 101 miles in one day in 2021 – a year that ended with him receiving an OBE for services to rugby league and charitable fundraising. In September 2022, Sinfield was at it again, tackling seven ultramarathons in successive days.