Nick Evans has been named as the man to revive England's attacking fortunes after Steve Borthwick included him in his new coaching squad.





Who is Nick Evans: Ten things you should know about the England attack coach

The 42-year-old Harlequins legend signed on a short-term deal for the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

Here are a few things you should know about the New Zealander…

1. Born on August 14, 1980 in North Shore City, Auckland and attended Westlake Boys High School – whose alumni includes Wayne Pivac and Luke McAlister.

2. Alongside his rugby playing prowess, Evans was talented at Aussie Rules and was offered a trial with the Sydney Swans but opted to pursue rugby union.

3. While he left his Aussie Rules career behind, the sport played a key role in his kick-pass and drop punt ability as well as catching the ball above his head.

4. Evans began his career at Otago as a fullback but soon developed into a fly-half and played Super Rugby for Highlanders and the Blues.

5. Evans is a qualified physio.

6. Made his All Blacks debut aged 23 in June 2004 from the bench against an England team that saw Steve Borthwick earn his 11th cap as a replacement. The All Blacks won 36-3. Evans was selected the 2007 Rugby World Cup and scored 33 points in a 108-13 win over Portugal.

7. The only defeat of his international career came in the 2007 Rugby World Cup defeat to France. It was his 16th and final Test cap.

8. Joined Harlequins from the Blues in 2008 and went on to become the club’s record point scorer with 2,249 points in a nine year career at The Stoop, playing key roles in the 2011 Challenge Cup win and contributed 20 points in the victorious 2012 Premiership final against Leicester Tigers.

9. In his final two years playing professional rugby, Evans cut his teeth in coaching at the amateur level and guided Wimbledon RFC to promotion from National League 3 to National League 2.

10. Retired from playing a year early in 2017 and joined the Harlequins coaching staff. He was the Attack and Backs Coach as the free-scoring Quins produced stunning wins over Bristol Bears and Exeter Chiefs to lift the Premiership title in 2021.

