It'll cost you a pretty penny if you want to go watch England at Twickenham in the Six Nations

For new fans eager to go and watch England play at Twickenham in the Six Nations, the price of tickets is likely to shock.

Getting seats for less than £100 a pop has become a tall order, while those who do manage to snap them up before they’re gone are left with a nosebleed come the end of the game.

For this year, junior tickets are £30 across the board, while for adults, only category 4 tickets are less than £100, with a standard ticket coming in at £85.

At the other end of the scale, a standard premium ticket for Twickenham will set you back £194, which is quite absurd in my opinion. In contrast, a premium ticket for the Aviva Stadium to watch the defending Grand Slam champions Ireland comes in more than £60 cheaper.

Elsewhere, standard category 1 (£167), category 2 (£146) and category 3 (£117) tickets don’t exactly soften the blow.

But why are England Six Nations tickets at Twickenham so expensive?

Ahead of last year’s Six Nations tournament, RFU CEO Bill Sweeney announced ticket prices would rise in line with inflation before then adding another £5 on for the home fixtures against Scotland and France, and an extra £2 for the Italy game.

In the aftermath of this news, Sweeney admitted the Six Nations was the RFU’s “cash cow” and he appears set to continue milking it dry.

And for anyone wondering why the RFU doesn’t lower prices, it’s because the money generated is used to sustain the game in England, from grass roots all the way through to the Red Roses and the men’s senior Test team.

It was acknowledged that last year’s hike would lower demand but it hasn’t resulted in a drop in attendances this year.

The 82,000-seater venue is completely sold out for both of England’s highly anticipated home matches against Wales and Ireland.

And one way to ensure you’ll always have access to tickets at a slightly reduced rate is to become a debenture member for anywhere between £8,750 and £16,750…

