Women’s Six Nations round five predictions are here. After six weeks and 12 games the final round is upon us and a winner will be decided.

The trophy is not all that is up for grabs though. A qualification sport for next year’s Rugby World Cup can also be claimed by whichever team comes third. Wales will also be doing everything they can to not finish last.

But who is playing who and when? Take a look below.

Principality party?

Match: Wales v Italy, Saturday 27 April, 12.15pm BST

Prediction: Wales 10-20 Italy

Venue: Principality Stadium (Capacity 74,500)

Recent history

2023 W6N: Italy 10-36 Wales

2022 W6N: Wales 8-10 Italy

2021 W6N: Not contested because of altered format

2020 W6N: Wales 15-19 Italy

2019 W6N: Italy 3-3 Wales

Wales are hosting Italy at the Principality Stadium in the final round, though there is not expected to be a big crowd. Despite the crowd not boasting huge numbers, the hosts will be bidding for their first win of the tournament. Ioan Cunningham’s side are likely to come away with the wooden spoon but they will want to put respect back on the badge after an underwhelming tournament.

Italy, meanwhile, can still claim third place if the Scotland and Ireland result goes Ireland’s way and the point difference falls for them. They will do everything in their power to finish in third.

Team news

Wales: This section will be completed when the team announce their matchday 23.

Italy: Beatrice Capomaggi; Auro Muzzo, Alyssa D’Incà, Beatrice Rigoni, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi; Emma Stevanin, Sofia Stefan; Silvia Turani, Vittoria Vecchini, ⁠Sara Seye, Sara Tounesi, Giordana Duca, Ilaria Arrighetti, Francesca Sgorbini, Elisa Gordano

Replacements: Laura Gurioli, Gaia Maris, Lucia Gai, Valeria Fedrighi, Isabella Locatelli, Beatrice Veronese, Veronica Madia, Francesca Granzotto

Who will claim third?

Match: Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 27 April, 2.30pm BST

Prediction: Ireland 20-25 Scotland

Venue: Kingspan Stadium (Capacity 18,196)

Recent history

2023 W6N: Scotland 36-10 Ireland

2022 W6N: Ireland 15-14 Scotland

2021 W6N: Not contested because of the altered format

2020 W6N: Ireland 18-14 Scotland

2019 W6N: Scotland 5-22 Ireland

Scotland are in the best position to secure third place, being two points ahead of Ireland and Italy in the table. However, they must beat Ireland to guarantee the result. Third place is crucial as it comes with qualification for the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

If Wales beat Italy earlier in the day then all Scotland would need is to avoid defeat. Ireland will be gunning for third place too but they have to beat Scotland, potentially with a bonus-point depending on the result of Italy’s game. Super Saturday will be a tense one.

Team news

Ireland: This section will be completed when the team announces their matchday 23.

Scotland: Meryl Smith; Coreen Grant, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Francesca McGhie; Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Molly Wright, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm, Alex Stewart, Evie Gallagher

Replacements: Elis Martin, Leah Bartlett, Elliann Clarke, Eva Donaldson, Rachel McLachlan, Mairi McDonald, Cieron Bell, Nicole Flynn

Who will win the title?

Match: France v England, Saturday 27 April, 4.45pm BST

Prediction: France 15-30 England

Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas (Capacity 34,462)

Recent history

2023 W6N: England 38-33 France

2022 W6N: France 12-24 England

2021 W6N: England 10-6 France

2020 W6N: France 13-19 England

2019 W6N: England 41-26 France

There will be a direct shootout to see who will become the 2024 champions. England and France have beaten every opposition that have face them so far and now they compete against one another. The Red Roses will head into the game as favourites but France are at home so they have the advantage of their passionate fans.

No matter which way the win falls it is set to be a thrilling match to end the tournament.

Team news

France: Emilie Boulard; Joanna Grisez, Nassira Konde, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager; Lina Queyroi, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Annaëlle Deshaye, Agathe Sochat, Assia Khalfaoui, Manae Feleu, Madoussou Fall, Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet, Romane Ménager.

Replacements: Elisa Riffoneau, Ambre Mwayembe, Clara Joyeux, Emeline Gros, Teani Feleu, Alexandra Chambon, Anne-Cécile Ciofani, Chloe Jacquet

England: This section will be completed when the team announces their matchday 23.

