the France scrum-half – and plenty of forwards – wore the latest adidas numbers

Did you notice Antoine Dupont’s silver boots?

He is what you would describe as a quicksilver half-back anyway, but those who tuned into France’s first outing of this Six Nations campaign may have noticed Antoine Dupont‘s shiny new footwear.

The France captain was sporting the latest number from the adidas range. It likely turned a few heads. But what did you make of the reigning World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year’s wheels?

He wasn't the only Frenchman cutting a line in shiny boots. As you will see from the image below, plenty of the heftier members of the squad were packing down with silver on their feet. And you know what, some of them pulled it off. From Anthony Jelonch launching himself over for an intercept try or Greg Alldritt cutting loose, it suited them.

The adidas Kakari Z.0 soft ground boot is designed to add mobility to the front five, but also aid that breakaway forward heading for the breakdown like a heat-seeking missile. Sleek, they also have a split outsole flexes to support dynamic runs and quick offloads. If that's how you play your game – or simply that Antoine Dupont's silver boots caught your eye – maybe we'll see some silver adidas numbers gracing training sooner rather than later!

