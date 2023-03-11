England hammered – Twickenham witnesses France record win

This was the most points England have ever conceded at home

England found themselves le Crunch-ed at home by the biggest margin ever as Twickenham witnessed a France record win over the hosts. In fact, it was the most points England have ever conceded at home. It finished England 10-53 France.

The previous biggest margin England had lost to France by was 25 points, in both 1972 and 2006. France were champions in that year’s Six Nations and beat England 31-6. But fast forward 17 years and les Bleus were relentless. Punishing, even.

Amazingly,there hadn’t been a France win at Twickenham in Six Nations for 18 years. But it was emphatic here.

As Russ Petty points out on Twitter, England’s previous nadir for points conceded was 42, versus South Africa in 2008. But they gave up 53 against France.

The chat across the Channel had been that this result was ringed on French calendars, that they wanted to make a point against the English. But how did they do it.

The day Twickenham witnessed a France record win

France scored seven tries, and it all began with eventual player of the match Thomas Ramos. The full-back finished the day with 23 points to his name.

Thibaud Flament got two tries, as did flanker Charles Ollivon, as did Damian Penaud.

The latter got a second that will have had some watching on scratching their heads – with England being dragged over their own line, a ruck cannot be formed and so Ollivon leaning in to touch the ball was given as a try. But the French were relentless, regardless.

As Steve Borthwick told ITV afterwards, England were second-best at the point of colission “on both sides of the ball.”

Up next, in the final round of the Six Nations, England face World No 1 Ireland in Dublin.

