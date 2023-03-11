Sensational Ramos try inside two minutes stuns Twickenham

France full-back opened the scoring after

Thomas Ramos’s sensational try stunned Twickenham inside two minutes as the France full-back opened the scoring in style against England.

The No 15 started a free-flowing move with a nice pass out to flanker and former captain Charles Ollivon who carried hard into contact before offloading the ball to the onrushing lock Thibaud Flament.

Flament’s pace only took him so far before he passed to the speedster on his left, wing Ethan Dumortier, and the Lyon flyer charged towards the England line before putting away his back-three colleague Ramos to score a superb try in the left-hand corner.

Toulouse’s Ramos added the extras with a lovely strike off the tee from the touchline to give Fabien Galthié’s side the perfect start as they went in search of a first win at Twickenham in the Six Nations for 18 years.

