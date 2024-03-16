France kick-off against England retaken as hosts go before timer finishes

Thomas Ramos was a little too eager to get things underway in Lyon.

How about this for a turn up for the books! In the final match of the 2024 Six Nations championship, the France kick-off to start the game had to be retaken as they went before the pre-match countdown had finished.

Referee Angus Gardner seemed almost embarrassed by the call to blow his whistle – and it was so loud in Lyon that he had to make several attempts. But it was a case of second time lucky.

The confusion arose when French fly-half Thomas Ramos jumped the gun and kicked off without Gardner blowing his whistle to signify the start of the game, but who could blame him such was the cacophony in the Groupama Stadium!

The pair in the middle exchanged a few laughs and a smile as the clock was reset and eventually the confusion was cleared up, meaning France were able to retake the kick-off, sparking an exhilarating first half.

The delay clearly had no impact on the quality of the game, with both sides getting off to a fast-paced start.

The crowd had continued in full voice and, while they may have contributed to the confusion at the start of the game, have served up a raucous atmosphere to pair with a breathtaking first half on the pitch.

George Ford and Thomas Ramos exchanged penalties before an astonishing try from Nolan Le Garrec put France ahead.

Just before half-time England struck back through Ollie Lawrence and went into the changing rooms 16-10 down, with both teams playing their part in a classic ‘Le Crunch’ encounter.

