Why are France not playing at Stade de France in the Six Nations?

France are among the favourites for Six Nations glory but they will play their home games away from the Stade de France. Here's why...

The iconic Stade de France will sadly play no part in this year’s Six Nations as France attempt to win the tournament for the seventh time and equal England’s tally.

The 81,000-seater hosted the 2023 Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and South Africa and sets the scene for some of the most thrilling atmospheres in the sport as visiting teams attempt to overcome Les Blues in their own backyard.

However, the Six Nations is the latest event set to be relocated from the Paris venue as preparation for the 2024 Olympics continues.

The French Rugby Federation have been forced to find alternate host stadiums this year while work is carried out at the Stade de France to get it ready for this year’s Games, which begins in July and are set to feature Antoine Dupont.

Where are France playing in the Six Nations?

France have played all but one of their home games at the Stade de France since it became the Six Nations in 2000 after the introduction of Italy.

In 2018, France took on Italy in Marseille, which is set to host the first encounter of this year’s showdown.

Les Bleus welcome defending Grand Slam champions Ireland to the Orange Velodrome in Marseille on February 2 in what is the opening game of the 2024 tournament.

After taking on Scotland at Murrayfield, France will then play Italy at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille on February 25.

Fabien Galthié’s France take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in their penultimate game of the championship before a home encounter against England to close their campaign.

On Super Saturday, France will host Steve Borthwick’s side at Parc OL in Lyon, which is predominantly a football stadium home to Olympique Lyonnais, although it was also one of the 2023 Rugby World Cup host venues.

