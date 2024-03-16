Live stream France v England: How to watch the final match of the 2024 Six Nations

Watch a France v England live stream as this year's championship draws to a close in Lyon

Ireland may have secured their second successive Six Nations in Dublin, but with both teams chasing second place, neither will be seeing this as a dead rubber. This guide explains how to watch a France v England live stream from anywhere.

If you’re in the UK you can watch every minute of the game in Lyon on ITVX. Irish fans, meanwhile, can tune in on RTÉ Player. If you’re away from your home country today, you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service for free from abroad.

Scroll down to the end of the article to see the teams and Rugby World’s predictions for Le Crunch on a dry, mild evening in Lyon.

Looking to view a France v England live stream from somewhere else? Check out our guide to watching the Six Nations wherever you are in the world. Scroll down for team line-ups and Rugby World’s predictions for the match.

Watch for free in the UK and Ireland

Viewers in the UK can watch France v England live for free on ITV1 or ITVX, with coverage starting at 7:20pm, immediately after the Ireland v Scotland match. Lawrence Dallaglio and Ben Kay join Nick Mullins in the commentary box, while Jonny Wilkinson, Ugo Monye and Benjamin Kayser are lined up for analysis. Jill Douglas presents.

If you’re in Ireland, a free France v England live stream will be available on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Watch France v England from overseas

If you’re outside your home country today for work or pleasure, don’t worry because it doesn’t mean you have to miss the last game of the 2024 Six Nations Championship. Rugby-loving UK and Irish residents can watch a France v England live stream from abroad with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar rate ExpressVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. It also comes with three months extra free when you sign up for a year, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

France v England team line-ups

France have named an unchanged starting XV for the final match of the tournament. England bring in Elliot Daly for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the wing. For more on the respective line-ups, check out our expert guides to the England and France squads.

FRANCE

Léo Barré; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Nicolas Depoortère, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Nolann Le Garrec; Cyril Baille, Julian Marchand, Uini Atonio, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, François Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt (captain)

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sébastien Taofifénua, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifénua, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana

ENGLAND

George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Jamie George (captain), San Cole, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Ollie Chessum, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ethan Roots, Alex Dombrandt, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Manu Tuilagi

The officiating team for the final game of the 2024 Six Nations consists of referee Angus Gardner (Australia), assistants Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) and Damian Schneider (Argentina), and TMO Ben Whitehouse (Wales).

France v England predictions

This is possibly the hardest game of the weekend to call, though Rugby World’s France v England predictions are leaning towards France – slightly…

“This match is sure to be a close battle,” says Sarah Rendell. “France have not played as well as many would have thought heading into the tournament, but they regained some French flair against Wales. England have restored some respect on their badge after they defeated defending champions Ireland in the last round. However, I think the home advantage for France will see them just pip their rivals.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.