Ireland top try-scorer: Who is the most prolific men’s player?

The player with the most tries also has the most caps for the Ireland men's team

The player who holds the Ireland top try-scorer men’s record is synonymous with the jersey. There are a few Irish players who come to mind when the team are spoken about but Brian O’Driscoll is one of the best to pull on the shirt.

Centre O’Driscoll won his first cap in 1999 against Australia and went onto accumulate 133 caps, becoming the most capped Irishman of all-time, and score 46 tries before retiring in 2014. A large share of the scores came in the Six Nations and he is the men’s tournament’s all-time try-scorer with 26 across 65 appearances.

Related: Wales top try-scorer

O’Driscoll scored two hat-trick’s in his career and he scored more tries against France than any other international opposition with eight.

He said about breaking records back in 2011: “If the tries come, grand. But it doesn’t really bother me which person in green scores. I get as much enjoyment in creating a try as I do in scoring one.”

His try-scoring record will remain intact for years to come with the rest of the top five scorers now retired. Out of the current players, Jacob Stockdale has the most tries for Ireland with 19. However, he is struggling to battle to get caps because of injury and shirt competition and so he does not have the chance to try and break the record as things stand.

Stockdale, 27, has come back into form for Ulster and so he could muscle his way back into the Irish team.

Bundee Aki is the next current player with the most tries with 17.

But who else is in the top five other than O’Driscoll? Here is a list.

Ireland top try-scorer: Who makes the list?

Brian O’Driscoll – 46 Keith Earls – 36 Tommy Bowe – 30 Denis Hicke – 29 Shane Horgan – 21

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.