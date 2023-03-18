France v Wales live stream: How to watch from anywhere

How to watch the final round match-up in Paris

So you’re saying there’s a chance? France of course need England to do them a favour in Dublin if they are to have any chance of winning the Six Nations, but all they can focus on now is putting in a performance and going for a bonus point win against Wales in Paris in the last round of action. French fans will be seeking out a France v Wales live stream, to catch all the action.

As for Wales, they should avoid the Wooden Spoon after beating Italy last week, but still hope to show something for the nation to be proud of after a difficult tournament.

Here’s where to find a stream…

Live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

The France v Wales live stream is being shown for free in the UK on ITV1, with kick-off at 2.45pm on Saturday.

Which means the match can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out the free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch the Six Nations from outside your country

If you’re from one of the six countries but live abroad and still want to watch your local coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

France v Wales live stream: How to watch from the UK

All of the Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK, with the BBC and ITV sharing the broadcast rights once again.

ITV show England, France, Ireland and Italy’s home matches while the BBC air the home games of Scotland and Wales.

Most games are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Welsh language channel S4C has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations matches too.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Six Nations matches take place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the Six Nations will be on free-to-air TV too, with RTÉ and Virgin Media One broadcasting the matches.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the Six Nations broadcast rights in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year while TV8 will show Italy’s matches on free-to-air TV.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Australia

For Australian fans, Stan Sports has the exclusive rights to show Six Nations matches and the streaming platform will have all 15 matches live and on demand.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Six Nations from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

France v Wales live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the United States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Matches will also be repeated later on CNBC, while all games in round three as well as Wales v Italy in round five will be shown live on CNBC too.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time. Try it out for round three on the weekend of 26-27 February and you could watch Scotland v France, England v Wales and Ireland v Italy for free!

France v Wales live stream: How to watch from Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 while a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

