The Wooden Spoon for the Six Nations is a metaphorical prize for the team who finishes last in the competition.

It is much like the fabled Lanterne Rouge in the Tour de France, where the rider who finishes last but still completes the tour is honoured. Or maybe it’s like Mr Irrelevant in American Football, which is the moniker given to the last player taken in the NFL Draft.

However, unlike the examples from those world famous competitions, there is no physical prize handed over to the dead-last side in the Six Nations. And not a huge sense of honour either.

As legend would have it, the original practice of handing out ‘Wooden Spoons’ comes from Cambridge University where they were awarded to the student with the lowest mark in the mathematics tripos, during the 19th century. According to the tales, the spoons would vary in size over time. It is uncertain how the tradition was adopted in rugby.