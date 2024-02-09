Dupont is not playing for France in the Six Nations

Iconic France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has featured in a video playing Mario Kart as the character Bowser.

Dupont featured on one of France’s most popular YouTube channels McFly et Carlito. The channel has over seven million subscribers.

He raced them in the Nintendo game several times and also displayed his skateboarding skills.

Dupont is not playing for France in the 2024 Six Nations, opting instead to focus on the Olympics this summer. He is bidding to be a part of the sevens team to compete at a home games.

“Competing for an Olympic medal is really motivating,” Dupont told Canal+.

“We’ll have to adjust things. I won’t be able to play all the matches every weekend until the end of the season. Sacrifices will have to be made to be able to spend time with the team.”

In round one of the Six Nations Dupont’s absence was felt by the French team. Fabien Galthie’s side suffered a record defeat at the hands of defending champions Ireland with Joe McCarthy playing a fantastic game.

The French team will look to bounce back in round two against Scotland at Murrayfield. Not having Dupont in the team against Scotland could work in France’s favour though, according to the stats. Scrum-half Maxime Lucu and fly-half Matthieu Jalibert kick less than Dupont and the-injury Romain Ntamack. Scotland thrive on the counter-attack after catching a high ball and so quelling that threat could unlock a victory for the visitors.

Scotland have made three changes for the match including the return of co-captain Rory Darge, while France have made two. Scotland v France will kick-off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday, 10 March.

