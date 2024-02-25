Watch Dupont sevens try powers France into Vancouver SVNS semi-final

A closing score for Antoine Dupont in the Vancouver SVNS quarter-final against Ireland, helped the French outfit power into the semis.

With a scrum at the end of the match, the French icon picked from the base and then bolted into the unguarded blindside for the vital try.

The score was tied at 5-5 when this moment arrived. And yet you just knew the scrum-half would make a telling intervention. A second Dupont sevens try this weekend in Vancouver, but a landmark one.

This is the first time Dupont has played on the HSBC SVNS circuit, as he makes his bid for an Olympic appearance at the Games in Paris later this year. And you could say it’s gone well so far…

He was also winning jackal turnovers, counter-rucking and threw one long-range, looping pass to Aaron Grandidier in the build-up to a Rayan Rebbadj try.

This is the first time France men have made the semi-finals so far this SVNS season – though they did make the quarters in Perth, only to lose to the USA. They have taken another wee step forward. But can Dupont help them take that next leap in the tournament? The final rounds are played tonight, and you will be able to watch those matches on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the UK and Ireland.

Another Dupont sevens try in a big match? You wouldn’t bet against it, would you. He has taken to the game well.

