Major sevens TV deal confirmed just days before Dupont’s debut

The revamped HSBC SVNS tournament will be shown on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the UK and Ireland

A new partnership has been formed that has seen a major rugby sevens TV deal struck ahead of Antoine Dupont’s highly anticipated debut in preparation for the Paris Olympics this summer.

TNT Sports, who have rights to the Gallagher Premiership, the Investec Champions Cup, the EPCR Challenge Cup, and the revamped Premiership Women’s Rugby competition, has announced that it has added the HSBC SVNS tournament to its rugby offering.

It’s the sport’s biggest annual sevens competition worldwide and it will be shown live in the UK and Ireland on TNT Sports as part of a two-year deal that runs until the end of the 2025 season.

With three rounds of the current campaign already completed, the first broadcast of the HSBC SVNS on TNT Sports and streaming service discovery+ will be when the series heads to Vancouver on the weekend of February 23-25.

How to watch Dupont’s sevens debut live

From Vancouver to Los Angeles and Hong Kong to Singapore, culminating in the grand finale in Madrid, the tournament plays host to some of the world’s most iconic destinations, with immersive festival experiences for fans cheering on the likes of Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa.

There is also plenty of excitement around the impending sevens debut of France’s Dupont. A star of union, the scrum-half is one of the sport’s biggest stars and arguably the best player in the 15-aside game, but he opted to skip the Six Nations this year to familiarise himself with sevens in time for the Olympic tournament.

The 27-year-old is in line to make his bow in Vancouver after being named in the France squad to take on USA in a Pool B clash.

The 2023-24 HSBC SVNS represents the very first time both men’s and women’s tournaments have parity at each and every round over the season. Fans watching on TNT Sports and discovery+ will be able to enjoy post-match and in-game interviews with players and coaches, as well as additional features and storytelling items to further capture the event to its fullest.

Australia, winners of the inaugural rugby sevens gold medal at Rio 2016, lead the Women’s series having won two of the three rounds this season, while Argentina top the men’s series standings after picking up maximum points in the Cape Town and Perth legs.

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are excited to team-up with TNT Sports to showcase the vibrant HSBC SVNS in UK and Ireland all the way to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and beyond.

“The revamped HSBC SVNS has already captured hearts and minds since the beginning of the season and we are delighted to bring its iconic destinations, fantastic action on the pitch and immersive music and food experiences off it on the TNT Sports channels. This partnership will help broaden the reach and appeal of rugby sevens in a hugely exciting time for the sport.”

HSBC SVNS calendar

Round four: Vancouver, February 23-25

Round five: Los Angeles, March 2-3

Round six: Hong Kong, April 5-7

Round seven: Singapore, May 3-5

Round eight: Madrid (Grand Finale), May 31-June 2

